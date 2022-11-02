Publisher Art Hall

As we prepare to head to the polls, let us pause, asking ourselves, are the people I’m about to vote for part of the solution to our current problems as a country, or are they people who cast gasoline on the flames which divide us? Are they people who present reasoned arguments for why they think as they do, or are they the opposite, people who instead tell us to shout down the person with a differing point of view? In doing so, what are they fearing, that the other person might have a better argument, or that we are too dumb to think an issue through?

