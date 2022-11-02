As we prepare to head to the polls, let us pause, asking ourselves, are the people I’m about to vote for part of the solution to our current problems as a country, or are they people who cast gasoline on the flames which divide us? Are they people who present reasoned arguments for why they think as they do, or are they the opposite, people who instead tell us to shout down the person with a differing point of view? In doing so, what are they fearing, that the other person might have a better argument, or that we are too dumb to think an issue through?
Enough Politics and Bickering
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Art Hall
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Villas Woman Arrested for Drugs, Weapon
- Wildwood Mayor Dropped by Lawyer, Applying for Public Defender
- County Detective Accused of Misconduct Seeks Dismissal of Case
- Indictments Filed Oct. 25
- Townsends Inlet Bridge: Open, Closed, Who Knows?
- Cape May County School Board Candidate Interviews
- Burlington Store Coming to Rio Grande
- Therapist Continues Credit Card Misuse After Arrest
- Dennis to Alert County of ‘Large Gatherings’
- Bids to Soon Open for 7 Mile Island Beach Replenishment
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May - Mike Yeager for City Council.... No condescending attitude. Just a good educated man who does a great job. Projects well for Cape May. We need him.
- Wildwood Crest - After reading all the complaints from The Crest I think I know the real problem. Some folks must be bored or retired, regardless they seem to have a lot of time on their hands to get worked up about...
- Avalon - Concerning the fish and chips controversy- the spouter saying original was menhaden would be eating bunker fish.
- Sea Isle City - Went for a walk in the beach today and saw mobi mats still on the beaches and some were getting beat up. Where is our public works employees that normally do this. How about getting them to pick up...
- Cape May - Need it be said? “Look both ways before you cross the street .” Thanks, Mom, for teaching me this when I was 4 or 5 years old. Still need to remind myself sometimes. I didn’t think this would be a...