Did you know that nearly half of the working adult population has attended community college at some point in their life? Community colleges help to educate, train, and employ millions of people across the country each year.
You probably know some; they may be your family or friends. Many members of local law enforcement, health care workers, chefs, and tourism professionals are alumni of Atlantic Cape Community College. Our graduates are making a difference every day.
April is recognized nationally as Community College Month, and this year’s theme is “Your Community’s College.”
Nowhere is that truer than right here in Atlantic and Cape May counties.
Atlantic Cape is the alma mater for many well-known community members from Cape May County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, who had a storied career with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, to Katherine Birkenstock, chief nursing officer at AtlantiCare and an Atlantic Cape Foundation board member.
Gregory Lasher, principal of Richard M. Teitelman Middle School, in Cold Spring, was recently recognized as an Atlantic Cape Distinguished Alumni for his advocacy for youth in Cape May County. Attorney Stephen Nehmad, Atlantic Cape Foundation Board Secretary, met his wife, Dianne, when they both attended Atlantic Cape.
Community colleges provide an opportunity for affordable higher education – even more so now than ever before thanks to the Community College Opportunity Grant (CCOG) - and they educate some of the most economically and socially disadvantaged citizens.
Just by obtaining an associate degree, a person is on the path to greater economic mobility. According to the data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, community college graduates earn $7,300 more per year than those with a high school diploma.
More than degrees, Atlantic Cape offers credentials that lead to meaningful employment and workforce training that is specifically tailored to the needs of the economy in the region. We also are a hub for community outreach activities - like food drives at the Atlantic City campus or the Nonprofit Resource Center at the Cape May campus, which provides free access to grant research tools and periodic workshops for local organizations.
Through our partnerships with local high schools, we are helping students earn an associate degree or college credit before they even graduate high school, saving them thousands of dollars in tuition costs.
Here at Atlantic Cape Community College, we are proud of the role we play in the community. Be sure to follow us on social media throughout the month of April as we highlight some of our successful students, graduates, and faculty.
We encourage you to take the time this month to share how Atlantic Cape has played a role in your life by tagging us on social media and using the hashtags #ccmonth and #atlanticcape.
To those of you who aren’t familiar with Atlantic Cape, visit atlantic.edu to explore the many degrees and workforce programs, certifications, high school and college pathway partnerships, and community events we have to offer.
ED. NOTE: The author is the president of Atlantic Cape Community College.