Blank,Billboard,Against,Blue,Sky.
hxdbzxy via Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Middle Township Zoning Board rejected two separate applications in July for large, digital billboards, one on Stone Harbor Boulevard entering Stone Harbor and the other meant for Route 47, in Rio Grande, on the way into Wildwood.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.