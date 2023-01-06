Amy Patsch Headshot.jpg

Amy Patsch

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Recently I read the story of a woman who had an extremely irate response to an on-line discussion about a Christmas tree display at the local library.She seemingly had no understanding of the Christian faith. This was not a discussion of a nativity, but a generic Christmas tree. My heart was saddened to learn that there are people in our country that have no basic understanding of our Christian faith and yet are very antagonized by the thought that Christians might want to share their faith with others.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.