Lately, I've been wondering how there can be so many conflicting opinions coming from “Christians” during this election year. The arguments are tiring, discouraging, and downright perplexing.
As Christians, we are citizens of heaven, but that doesn’t negate our responsibility to our civic duty as earth's inhabitants. However, as sojourners, we should operate solely under a biblical worldview.
We are commanded to be "salt" and "light" to the culture around us. We are expected to know biblical truth, and, without question, it is our responsibility to vote.
As a Christian, how do I decided who to elect? Should I pick the lesser of two evils? Am I looking for a Christian to lead? Does character count?
It’s simpler than that - biblical truth matters, and as such, a Christian should choose platform policies over people and personalities. Can we at least agree that the evaluation of a person’s character is a complex process based on various factors? Speaking as a pastor, I remind you that hidden sins are just as culpable as those nasty outer ones.
Evaluating from the objective over the subjective is crucial.
As Christ's followers, we should ask, "What does the platform say about abortion?" What are the educational initiatives aimed at our youth, and do they affirm the LGBTQ curriculum? Do the policies support Israel?
Which is the fastest way to get blessed (or cursed) by God, according to the Bible (Genesis 12:2)? Does the platform support faith-based initiatives, school choice, and support for the military and police? Does your party of choice support "Black Lives Matter," whose organizational “what we believe” page is anti-authority, anti-cisgender, anti-father, and anti-nuclear family?
Whose co-founders are trained Marxists? By the way, the lives of all Black people matter, but sadly, the organization doesn’t even espouse that in its actions and responses.
To be clear, they are anti-black in the womb, anti-black wearing blue, and anti-any black that says the narrative isn’t true.
It is baffling that these essential, non-negotiable biblical issues can be downplayed and overlooked, and instead, many who wear the name of Christian remain fixated and blinded by hate for a leader - which, by the way, is unbiblical.
Actions speak louder than words, therefore it would be best to evaluate someone’s actions over their words. For example, if you thought someone was racist, you should see if their policies support that type of hate. I must add, too, that if you are a Christian and get your information solely from the godless mainstream media, you need to make a U-turn and seek Christian leaders, starting with Jesus and the Bible.
As a Christian, I am compelled to evaluate my culture's spiritual temperature, and it doesn’t take much acumen to see we are closer to a socialist agenda becoming our governing framework. Ask the many churches, in California, that are being threatened with fines, arrest, and property loss.
Another question to evaluate is, "Which party leaders espouse socialism?
Socialism always rolls over to Communism - ask China and Cuba how that worked. Also, consider how that would restrict your freedom, as a Christian, to share the gospel.
I am a Christian voter, not a single-issue one. If a party’s platform is anti-Christian, pushing out all mention of God, anti-life, called pro-choice, anti-Israel, called diplomacy, anti-police, called reforming society, anti-morality, called human rights, anti-guns, called “saving a life," and affirms all forms of sexuality, as well as transgenderism, which not only goes against biology but biblical theology, the choice is clear.
America is at a precipice between freedom and socialism. Are you seeing the fruit in our culture that is emanating from the root? If not, you must pray for spiritual "eyes" to see what lurks beneath the surface and vote accordingly. My faith votes biblical.
“For we must all stand before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each of us may receive what is due us for the things done while in the body, whether good or bad.” (2 Corinthians 5:10)
Maher is the teaching pastor at Coastal Christian Ocean City and is president of Soldiers For Faith Ministries.