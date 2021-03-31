This is the time of year when we celebrate Easter. Bunnies and Easter eggs suffice for children’s needs, but not for adults. We adults know that we are emotional, if not spiritual beings, and that food and sleep is not enough to satisfy what is going on inside. We all know that there is no way to stay on a high; something within us tells us that our lives require substance.
That demand for substance goes beyond having a big house and a nice car; we think such things will satisfy our longing until we get them, then we realize that there is still something missing. That realization drives us to go deeper, for greater meaning. That is, for many of us, where Christ comes in. He tells us that we cannot live on bread alone; bread satisfies the body, but we need to hear from God to satisfy the deeper longing.
That then begs the question, What do we need to hear from God? Just as every person is different, what each of us requires differs. Mostly, though, what we need to hear is that we are okay. If the tummies of the family are full, the roof over our head is intact, and the car has gas, aren’t we okay? As we said above, that does not suffice, when we are still and alone with our midnight thoughts.
Again, what do we need to hear from God? Doesn’t the stirring within us tell us that we cannot answer that question on our own? Doesn’t this unimaginable creation tell us that there is more creativity, more power out there than we humans possess? As I have gone through life, I have struggled with what I have been taught, with the promises in the Bible which I do not see being fulfilled.
However, over my seven decades of life, I have gradually seen many of them quietly answered. I have seen enough satisfied, so that I now conclude, I will see more and more of them answered, as I continue to strive to know Christ, and put evermore trust in Him. I wish that I could go back to the earlier years and know the people who established the tens of thousands of churches and built the tens of thousands of church buildings around our nation, in order to draw from their insights.
But I have experienced enough to know that He is there, and to fully put my trust in the things which He said when He walked the Earth. As the people of the world approach Easter Sunday, I, for one, say, Lord, thank You for what You taught us, to satisfy the hunger which food cannot satisfy, including taking on the burden of my guilt for the things which otherwise would rob me of my joy today and a relationship with You throughout eternity.
Again, Lord, thank You.
----------
From the Bible:
Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God. Matthew 4:4.
You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart. Jeremiah 29:13