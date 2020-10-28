Too many people today are drowning in fear of the unknown and future.
I want to remind you of a foundational piece of biblical truth, which is, “The Lord has established His throne in heaven, and His kingdom rules over all” (Psalm 103:19).
Simply put, the Lord rules over every earthly rule and ruler. From the rise and fall of kings and kingdoms, God is sovereign over all. We should find that truth comforting.
However, part of His ruling over all is Him giving man over to his own rule, and this is where we get the idea behind free will.
Man’s prerogative is to accept or reject God’s rule, and sadly, when we see man choosing his own plan, we see the devastation that follows. This willful rebellion against God is human history's pattern. It is the basis of progressivism or progressive thought, where humans believe they can flourish apart from their Creator and His standard (Romans 1:20-25).
As a result, progressive thought driven by a degenerate heart (fallen man) produces a rebellious onslaught, but as believers, we must not lose hope despite perceived hopelessness around us. Because although “the enemy shall come in, like a flood, the Spirit of the Lord shall lift up a standard against him” (Isaiah 59:19). That standard is Christ being lifted up (John 12:32).
You may not be aware, but amid the lawlessness and madness in 2020, there has been an equally active revival across the country.
Christ's standard has been uplifted in the mayhem of hopelessness, and it is through the standard that in Christ we stand. As Christians, our identity and integrity are infused by Christ, not our color, class or culture. Scripture is clear, “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus” (Galatians 3:28).
Let’s not choose sides, but rather, let’s be on the Lord’s side. When we recognize that a war is raging in the spiritual realm, we will begin to contend for the truth. This war is not won by ballots or bullets, but instead by biblical boldness.
There is nothing casual about Christianity. Casual Christians will become casualties, so let us fight by allowing God's word to be our battle cry. Let us choose Christ as the standard lifted up and lived out.
ED. NOTE: Maher is the teaching pastor at Coastal Christian Ocean City and is president of Soilders For Faith Ministries. Social media and website: @TruthOverTrend