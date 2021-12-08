Twice monthly for longer than a decade, I have offered you a column containing my thoughts on love, life, therapy, and the beauty of the marshlands that surround us.
It is now time to end writing this column as part of my retirement from practicing clinical psychology, creating and teaching courses at the University of Pennsylvania, leading national and international workshops on coupling skills and interpersonal relationships, and, lest I forget, authoring four books and several workbooks for clients, students, and general readers.
I have loved our time together in person and on paper. Since you may be asking where to find me, you can still find me in Stone Harbor. You can find my husband, John, and me in our new home in Audubon, just over the border from Pennsylvania. John and I bought a contemporary home with room for a garden, our Portuguese water dogs, and our kids and grandkids to enjoy dinners or overnights.
Thank you all for the support that must have been behind my 13 years of continued readers!
I wish each and all of you what you hope life will bring you and those you love!
