Ever wonder why so many blatant and unavoidable “social issue” arguments happen these days?
For one, behind every social and political point of view is a spiritual underpinning, and while we may hope for a resolution or even unification, these differences are only going to get deeper and wider.
God's word says that times and people will only get worse (2 Timothy 3:13), deception will increase (I Timothy 4:1), the world will get more hostile towards God (Matthew 24:12). The divide will become more blatant because God is using it to purge and separate His remnant (2 Thessalonians 2:11).
Throughout history, when a government sought to control its people, it would propagate fear. People are more inclined to give up their liberties when they “think” they are gaining “securities.” It is not uncommon for a crisis to be manufactured or exploited for those in power to grab even more power - sound familiar?
A government not submitted to God’s authority is beastly and will eventually seek to replace Him.
It truly saddens my heart to see so many people turning into sheeple and being led to the slaughter through lies and deception framed under the banner of “unity.”
“We are in this together, and we can build back better." Sadly, the world's invitation to unity is an invitation to conformity, and if you don’t comply with the agenda, you become labeled a radical, religious zealot, racist, or are ultimately canceled.
An easy barometer to gauge where you stand is to take an honest look at the unbelieving world's direction. In other words, if your stance has you shoulder to shoulder with the Marxist, mainstream media's narrative, the censorship of big-tech oligarchies, the anti-God curriculum of secular academia, the politically correct opinion of Hollywood, and the continual vacillating of organizations, like the CDC and WHO. I can sadly assure you that you are deceived and being used as a pawn for the powers to be (2 Corinthians 6:14-18).
Gone are the days where you can stay under the radar about your “faith,” or lack thereof. Scripture tells us that God will separate true believers from self-deceivers.
The world is so crazy these days that many wearing the name Christian try to speculate on unsettled, controversial topics, such as, “Jesus would wear His mask out of love for others.” You have your right to that opinion, but frankly, I find it confounding when we ascribe our human motivations and earthly thinking to the divine character and mind of Jesus, the Son of God.
We shouldn’t impose our fallen thoughts on God, but we should allow His divine thoughts to fall on us. What we do know is that Jesus went out of His way to touch outcasts, and His most-loving act was not to socially distance but to spiritually engage.
I’ve also seen plenty of social media posts claiming Jesus would get vaccinated. Again, these suppositions are not only nonsensical, but also unbiblical.
For the record, these examples don't condemn “masks or medicine," but just try saying, “My body, my choice,” and you may be confronted with, “but you can kill someone.”
Beware of becoming so indoctrinated to the politically correct narrative that we can no longer identify hypocrisy. Speaking of actually being politically correct, Christ is returning to establish His political kingdom on earth.
“Political kingdom? Come on, Pastor, leave politics out of this" - newsflash, He is coming again.
Turn off the fake news and open the great news because God’s word says His politics will be fully and finally established when He returns, literally and physically. God’s government will have laws of governance that will be executed by the supreme governor, His Son, Jesus Christ (Daniel 7:14).
Every true Christian should be aligned with Christ's policies, platform and person, as recorded in the Scriptures, because they will be administered in due time. The day is getting late, and the divide is only going to grow larger. Now is not the time to fit in with the world but to live your faith out in the Lord.
ED. NOTE: Maher is the teaching pastor at Coastal Christian Ocean City and president of Soldiers For Faith Ministries. Social media and website: @TruthOverTrend