To effectively reach the lost, the pulpit must biblically teach the found.
That is why I am convinced that where the pulpit goes, the pew follows, and where the pew goes, the populace follows. In other words, the church and Christian are supposed to be the nation's conscience - spiritually, morally, practically, and even politically.
The Bible says, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord” (Psalm 33:12), so when we determine that Christ is our sovereign and His word is our supreme law, we open our land to God's blessing. However, as the pattern of human history attests, we are also responsible for pushing God out of the public square. When we openly rebel against the Lord's law, we see the resulting degradation in the wake of such decisions.
Yet, when God’s people get out of tune with His truth, He does what He must to returns us to what’s true.
Welcome to 2020 - How did we get so far off from the Lord’s standard’s in America?
In 2 Chronicles 15, we are introduced to a roadmap that has led to our trouble. It reads, “For a long time, Israel has been without the true God, without a teaching priest, and without law” (2 Chronicles 15:3).
Do you see it? To be without the true God is caused by having a vacuum in the pulpit (“without a teaching priest and law”). Without biblical truth and righteousness being the pulpit's pulse that instructs the pew, the people cast off restraints (Proverbs 29:18).
God's restraints put in place over human affairs begins with moral order (our conscience), then social order (our community made up of families), then law and order (civil authority), and finally spiritual order (the church). There is an outright attack against these restraining orders of God, yet, ultimately, when those restraints break down, it is most likely because the church and Christian are bowing down to the culture instead of the Scriptures - the world instead of the Lord.
Hell breaks loose when the pulpit fails to preach the truth because when the pulpit becomes more about keeping people happy, it becomes less about making people holy, and holiness and “righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people” (Proverbs 14:22).
There are only three types of churches these days - the courageous, complacent, and complicit. Those churches produce their likeness in their congregants - sad, but true.
Again, “where the pulpit goes, the pew follows, and where the pew goes, the populace follows. In other words, the church and Christian are supposed to be the nation's conscience.” Therefore, regardless of the outcome over political battles in the White House, let us recognize how the battle is won by the power and purity of the church house.
ED. NOTE: Maher is the teaching pastor at Coastal Christian Ocean City and is president of Soldiers For Faith Ministries. Social media and website: @TruthOverTrend