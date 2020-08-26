I played the fence most of my young life, but that divided stance left me torn, and now I refuse to feel torn in any regard and for any reason.
Relationships; faith; emotions; devotions. I’m all in or I’m all out.
Sitting on a fence is a painful position for anyone. Trying to figure out if the grass is greener on a particular side is also daunting. I say it like this these days - “The grass isn’t greener on the other side. No. The grass is greenest where the Lord resides.”
“The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want. He makes me to lie down in green pastures” (Psalm 23:1-2).
God shows us the green pastures to use, and when we are no longer unstable in our mind, we can lie down on the side that can provide. The green pastures not only include provision, but security.
No sheep could lie down with such appetizing greens under their noses unless they knew that the Shepherd has brought them to this place for their rest, and with this provisional rest, the rest of provision will follow, as does vision.
The Shepherd knows the plan for His sheep, and He leads them where He needs them that He may teach them.
Dependence. The independent sheep is the one that always finds itself in thorns or near calamity. Torn lessons and dangerous results.
I’m on a steady roll because the Shepherd has restored to me my soul. I’ve cast all my cares upon Him, which means “to roll something that will most likely roll back upon you.” I roll weights and burdens to the Lord, and if it rolls back into my soul, I roll it back to Him because I know my role well.
My role is to partner with the Shepherd, and by way of this rolling process, I am building strength of faith and intimacy of devotion. “He restores my soul” (Psalm 23:3).
No more rollercoaster ways and coasting with the waves, up and down, side to side, drifting, dropping and drowning.
I’ve been led to the “still waters,” and I intend to stay there. I see myself in the water's glass. I don’t swat the image with my hand to cause ripples, motions formed from fragile emotions.
I remain calm, cool and collected as His sheep. He leads me where He needs me, and it’s with stilled waters that He frees me - free from waves of rage, rapid ways, and streams of strife. Free from the fast flow of life. “He leads me beside the still waters” (Psalm 23:2).
I refuse to stir the waters because I choose to know His wonders, and because of His wonderful grace, I don't have to wonder about His ways, for I know that He is with me, even as darkness surrounds me.
Therefore, I walk through this affliction’s shadow, shaded. I walk through knowing that a shadow cannot touch me becasue I'm guarded. I walk through with balanced steps because it's calculated.
“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil” (Psalm 23:4).
I fear no evil, not because it isn't there, but because my Shepherd is always near. Jesus swallowed the blow of death, leaving nothing but its shadow. When’s the last time you were afraid of a shadow touching you?
When in the Son of heaven, in Christ, there is no shadow to fear on earth, He shines down His radiance on our afflictions so that we may walk through with confident expectations. “For You are with me” (Psalm 23:4).
I walk through knowing He is with me. Running only tripped me in times past. Skipping only snared me with prides blast; therefore, I walk lowly and slowly, which is, what I call, steadfast.
In this valley called earth, the shadow of death cannot touch what heaven called to birth. Born again means born from above, so I walk through because I feel my Shepherd's love.
His light shines behind me and illuminates the path below me that I may not fear hell’s shadows beneath me, for my God goes before me.
Therefore, I walk through this world knowing my Shepherd is the Lord.
ED. NOTE: Maher is the teaching pastor at Coastal Christian Ocean City and is president of Soldiers For Faith Ministries. Social media and website: @TruthOverTrend.