Christianity will always thrive, regardless of climate and culture.
Nothing can silence the true church of Jesus Christ, and those who are truly the Lord's will not bow down to the "wokeness of political correctness." As our land grows darker, the divide between truth and lies will continue to get wider.
“Now, the Spirit expressly says that in later times, some will depart from the faith, giving heed to deceiving spirits and doctrines of demons…” (1 Timothy 4:1).
Wonder why the divide is so blatant? It's because the Lord is purging His remnant. He is setting the stage for the end of days.
A grey area to straddle the fence won't be available. You will either be for the antichrist culture, or to the world, you will be considered an offense, "and for this reason, God will send them strong delusion, that they should believe the lie, that they all may be condemned who did not believe the truth but had pleasure in unrighteousness" (2 Thessalonians 2:11-12).
Time is running out. People always ask me, "Are we in the end times?"
"Yes," I reply, "because your time can end at any time."
No one is guaranteed tomorrow, which is why Jesus Christ's Gospel, which saves souls from hell, needs to be the message we show and tell. I'm all for seeing society cleaned, but Jesus did not come to reform it. He came to transform lives and purchase souls for eternity.
The government will not be the leverage to equality and justice. The government (apart from God) will be the reason we see incalculable carnage.
Mark my words and remember this prophecy down the road: “I told you so. That’s it; that’s your prophecy.” Yes, because there is nothing new under the sun, and history shows us how any society that begins to de-Christianize its government will eventually reap divine judgment.
History also shows us how Christianity will always survive and thrive. Christianity will survive without America, but America will not survive without Christianity.
To the question above about the “end times,” yes, we are in the final days, according to the Scriptures. I do not claim to know the Lord's timelines, but as believers, it is possible to align our times with the Bible.
There are currently plenty of moving parts in the geopolitical arena. A one-world government, economy and religion, which makes way for the antichrist, is currently in the making. How do I know? Because anything that warrants global compliance should make every Christian spiritually curious and cautious.
What’s left for the true believers to do? It’s simple - keep contending for the truth.
“Beloved, while I was very diligent to write to you concerning our common salvation, I found it necessary to write to you exhorting you to contend earnestly for the faith which was once for all delivered to the saints” (Jude 1:3).
ED. NOTE: Maher is the teaching pastor at Coastal Christian Ocean City and president Soldiers For Faith Ministries. Social media and website: @TruthOverTrend