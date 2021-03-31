I don’t know about you, but I always wake up singing.
Not only do songs keep playing all day, but I also experience musical dreams.
The other morning, I woke up with the tune “Tell Me Something Good” coming from my lips. This record was once a top-three for the Band Rufus and Chaka Kahn.
Stevie Wonder, the Motown superstar, wrote this song and never released it himself because he gave the song to Rufus, since he was a fan of their lead singer, Chaka Khan.
Around this time, Wonder was giving many of his best songs to female singers with otherworldly voices. Aretha Franklin recorded “Until You Come Back to Me,” and Minnie Riperton did "Loving You.”
The story Chaka Khan tells is that Wonder was going to bring them a song in the studio, and when he dropped by and played her one he wrote, she stunned her bandmates by telling the mighty Stevie Wonder she didn't like it.
Chaka says she was 19 and pregnant, so she was a little moody at the time. Wonder began jamming at his keyboards, and before you could say “signed, sealed, delivered,” out came "Tell Me Something Good."
According to Chaka, she loved it, they worked out the song together in the studio, and magic was made.
Dear Lord, too much bad news surrounds our world this Easter. Please, Father, tell me something good.
Hope is the anticipation of something good, even in the midst of something bad. It's deeper than optimism, which is the tendency to believe everything will turn out well. Biblical hope, however, is a commitment to the conviction that in God, we have a sure thing. Promises are kept, His word is His bond, and no matter what might be happening for believers, the best is yet to come.
Lord, I may not like the first song, but as long as You are in my life, I know You are composing lyrics with my name on them in Your infinite creativity.
You cannot do more than you hope to do if you don't hope, so imagine you have a hope that just doesn't give up. If God is for us, who can be against us?
Imagine that as Christians, we are not intimidated by the pandemic or it's created recession, fear, isolation and uncertainty. In the Spirit's power, we can face the bully head-on, look the enemy in the eye, but are still in a place where people are settling for death too easily. Imagine being so filled with Jesus' hope that we do not lose our peace, purpose, soul and inspiration when our culture panics.
Envision waking up in the morning eager for the day ahead and not dreading the next 24 hours. Picture experiencing a heavenly hope that will not give out on earth. Tell me something good - Easter is nothing but God’s best.
The Sunday and Monday before Easter, Jesus visited the temple twice upon his arrival in Jerusalem. He then stayed that night with his disciples in Bethany, several miles outside the city.
He knew that during the day, He would be in hostile territory. The temple should have been the place where God's son was worshipped instead of hunted.
In Bethany, where Lazarus, Matha and Mary lived, Jesus was loved and embraced This Easter, is Jesus welcomed in your life, heart and home? Let us not take it for granted that Jesus is celebrated in every church building.
One day after Palm Sunday, Jesus returned to Jerusalem to visit the Temple again. On this historic Monday, Jesus started throwing furniture in the Court of the Gentiles, but there was a true object lesson on the way, with Mark recording the story.
“The next day, as they were leaving Bethany, Jesus was hungry. Seeing in the distance a fig tree in leaf, he went to find out if it had any fruit. When he reached it, he found nothing but leaves, because it was not the season for figs. Then, he said to the tree, 'May no one ever eat fruit from you again.' And his disciples heard him say it."(Mark 11:12–14)
I remember reading this as a new Christian, thinking that somebody woke up on the wrong side of the bed. The Lord is being petty and temperamental by cursing a tree because it was not bearing fruit out of season, no less. I'd hate to be around Jesus when He was having a poor day, but let’s dig deeper and learn the real lesson along the way.
Middle Eastern fig trees bore two types of fruit. As the leaves were starting to come in the spring before the figs came, the branches bore little nodules, which were abundant and wonderful to eat. Travelers liked to pick and eat them as they made their journey. If you found a fig tree that began sprouting leaves without these delicious nodules, you would know that something was wrong.
It might look okay from a distance because the leaves emerged, but if it didn't have nodules, it was diseased or maybe even dying inside.
Growth without fruit was a sign of decay. Jesus seizes the opportunity to provide a private parable against hollow religiosity, with the fig tree as a visual aid.
Jesus finds the fig tree not doing its appointed job. The tree became a perfect metaphor for Israel and, beyond that, for those claiming to be God’s people but who don't bear fruit for him.
On that same Monday, Jesus was returning to a place that was filled with commotion - picture the New York stock exchange with animals in the mix. Being busy is not a spiritual gift. Doing deeds for God that keep you from connecting with God are not as life-changing as you might think.
What was supposed to be a chapel for getting closer to the Lord was anything but that. Christians can be busy in church activities and still miss out on transformation and heart change.
Later that day, Jesus cleared the temple of fruitless activity. He took the fig tree lesson and made it into a necessary public spectacle.
God wants us to know that obedience is better than sacrifice. Jesus came to be a King that would not only lead us from the dark, but also introduce us to the Light forever.
If Jesus is not allowed to lead us His way this Easter, we will amount to nothing more than having lots of leaves but lacking lasting fruit. God loves us with extreme salvation. What Jesus has done for us, demands an extreme response from everyone.
When the religious rulers saw the kind of Messiah that Jesus came to be, they wanted to do away with Him. The same response is true today. Either you’ll have to kill him or crown him, or fall at His feet or want Him to leave.
Easter forces us to decide. Please do not try keeping Jesus on the outside when His best work is done from the inside.
Tell me something good. Give yourself fully to Him, center your entire life upon Him, and let His power reproduce his character in you. Let the church be the church where Jesus reigns on His term and not ours.
Unless you have power over sin and the grave, I suggest leaving the sovereignty to the Savior. He lives because He took the death out of death. If we want our leaves to grow into everlasting fruit, we must look for something great, which calls for surrendering to the Lord.
ED. NOTE: The author is the senior pastor of The Lighthouse Church, 1248 Route 9 South, Court House.