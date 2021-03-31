We live in a tumultuous time. How did we get here?
There are several reasons that, I believe, have contributed to such division and utter confusion.
Because we have access to so much information through the internet, we have become a world filled with conflicting perspectives.
Never has there been so many mediums and outlets in which every voice is given an audience on the world stage. It is draining, and yet outlets shouldn’t drain, they should empower and ground.
In short, most mainstream mediums are under the influence of the “prince of the power of the air” (Ephesians 2:2). All roads lead back to his playbook of lies.
If the information you are being told or the position you are taking is also supported by the Marxist mainstream media, big tech oligarchy, godless Hollywood, secular Academia, and a political platform that reflects the reprobate minds of Romans 1, I can assure you that you are not on the righteous side of things, "and have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them.” (Ephesians 5:11)
Because we, as fallen man, choose to do what is right in our eyes.
We live under the influence of the spirit of relativism that has produced a land saturated by paganism. If absolute truth doesn't exist, each person becomes their standard, setting their own course. “Speak your truth.” “It’s my truth.” There isn't a “my truth or your truth” being relative to the culture; there is just God’s truth, which makes all men liars.
Notice how the Bible, which has stood the test of time and trial, is continually accused of being outdated and made out to be the liar. “Oh, that old book, it’s not relative to our times. It’s archaic and has contradicting lines.” It doesn’t contradict itself, it contradicts man, and since we do not learn lessons from history, we are destined to repeat such atrocities.
It starts with a total denial of absolute truth and evolves to man becoming a law unto himself. Then, in the name of progressivism - harnessed by relativism - we get full throttle hedonism.
The aforementioned reasons pale in comparison to the next form of treason. However, though I am presenting these reasons separately, they are inseparable.
Jesus came to save sinners, for all have sinned and fallen short of God's glory, also called His righteous standard. Also, as sinners without Christ, we are rightfully in the hands of an angry God. Why? Because “the wages of sin is death,” and if we are being spiritually honest, we all deserve eternal separation from God and damnation.
That, however, is not the nation's current notion, nor is it the atmosphere of many church congregations.
Sadly, the “American church” is as complicit, primarily from “Christians” being biblically illiterate, but also from pulpits failing to preach the true Gospel because they’d rather make church about the comfort of the people. Due to such complacent and complicit postures, we don’t act like sinners in the hands of an angry God. Ours is a land that audaciously places a holy God in angry sinners' hands.
This rebellion explains the arrogance of rejecting divine order and removing God from the public square. Parallel that blatant rejection with the fact that the celebration of sin has replaced the confession of sin.
Man is not satisfied with his depravity; he wants to make his moral schism part of society’s rhythm. In other words, man left to his own devices and decisions is not only deviant, but he attempts to make what is deviant, tolerant (Romans 1:28, 32).
These reasons, and more, have contributed to our nation’s condition, where we are no longer “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for al.” We have become “one nation under fog, divisible, with tyranny and social justice for some.”
This fog of deception seems to have blinded many minds. It’s not that we have different views on politics or ways to accomplish “justice,” even though it seems that way. It’s about having a skewed view of God.
A small minority of Christians (in America) hold to a biblical worldview; a view that uses the Bible as the lens of its chief end.
“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil; Who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; Who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter.” (Isaiah 5:20)
Buckle up, true followers of Jesus, because although Babylon seems to be closing in around us, God never leaves Himself without a witness, and we can stand firm against the godless pressure because we are firmly standing in God’s power.
ED. NOTE: Maher is the teaching pastor at Coastal Christian Ocean City and president Soldiers For Faith Ministries. Social media and website: @TruthOverTrend