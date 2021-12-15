Back in July, the Herald received information alleging there were two rapes involving teenagers on the Promenade in Sea Isle City over the Fourth of July weekend.
Since then, we have made multiple requests to the Sea Isle City Police Department, as well as the city administration, to confirm or deny the allegations. It is important public safety information the public should know. Did two rapes on the Promenade on one of the busiest weekends of the year occur, or not?
After several phone calls and emails to the city’s police chief and business administrator, which were met with radio silence, we submitted Open Public Records Act (OPRA) requests for any police reports of the alleged incident, which were denied.
We called the police department for an explanation of the denials.A captain said they didn’t have to disclose the information because it involves juveniles; however, OPRA, by policy and practice, provides for redactions to be applied to public records, as a means of complying with OPRA and other statutes, regulations, and rules, i.e., the court rule to safeguard juvenile information.
The Heraldroutinely receives reports of law enforcement actions involving juveniles from other local law enforcement agencies, why not from Sea Isle?
Since the rights of juveniles are easily protected, what compelling interest is served by the police withholding this information?The public has a right to know whether these rapes occurred, and if arrests have been made. If not, the public should be aware, so they can look out for potential rapists on the Promenade.
Why would the police department not want the public to have the information they need to keep themselves and their families safe? We certainly hope it is not concern for the city’s reputation that is being placed above the need for public safety. Sweeping problems under the rug will not serve the people or the city well in the long term.
We call on the Sea Isle City Police Department to comply with OPRA, provide the requested information and be more forthcoming with public safety information.
All the above said, we realize this calls into question the good name of the administration and police. Accordingly, the publisher reached out to the administration and warned them that our next step would be to explain the details to the public. His appeal was ignored. Therefore, we’re laying the facts in front of you, the public.
ED. NOTE: Erin Ledwon is the managing editor of the Cape May County Herald.
