With so many things in the world going backward, it is time for a few biblical reminders.
Remember regardless of what’s in front of you, “This, too, shall pass,” and ultimately, “God helps those who help themselves?” I’m sorry to break it to you, but neither saying is found in Scripture, and ignorance of that fact is a big part of the problem in this upside-down world (biblical illiteracy).
If a Christian is careless in Bible reading, he will care less about Christian living. God's word needs to be the focus of spiritual education. Without knowing what God says, people are often left to their own devices and decisions.
Proverbs 29:18 states, “Where there is no revelation, the people cast off restraint, but happy is he who keeps the law.”
We have all seen living proof of the first part of this verse on newsreels every night. Sadly, so many American churches' cultures are more focused on providing a message of comfort rather than one of conviction, which always leads to compromising God’s promises.
It is widely believed that God's word must be watered down for a non-believer to return to church. The thinking is that we don’t want anyone leaving church uncomfortable. However, God’s word is living and powerful, and it does not need man’s rearranging or changing of its potency to convert a soul (Psalm 19:7). Besides, a watered-down presentation of God’s word only produces water-logged Christians.
There must be a proper presentation of God’s word, one that honors its authority over popularity, because God's word doesn’t just teach us what’s right for us, but it also exposes what’s wrong in us. It is a lamp to our feet and light for our path, but it’s also an x-ray of our broken soul. Thus, a believer must spend time in the Bible that they may receive godly direction, humble correction and fruitful instruction through the Spirit’s inspiration.
Ultimately, time spent in the word will grant the ability to discern between worldly platitudes and scriptural truth. In this day and age, knowing God's word is crucial because when the latest variant called fear heads our way, it will be the knowledge and discernment from His word that will equip us to know the difference between truth and lies. It is only God's word that inspires us to have courage over compromise.
ED. NOTE: Maher is the teaching pastor at Coastal Christian Ocean City and president of Soldiers For Faith Ministries. Social media and website: @TruthOverTrend