Pay attention. Some are using our freedom to destroy it. That’s their strategy; they desire to de-Christianize society.
For example, holding to biology, in which there are only two genders, male and female, is now considered bigotry. Since Christian values are accused of being outdated, it makes it easier for immorality to be legislated.
If you’re paying attention, you will notice that being politically correct is often morally corrupt, and human rights may be the banner of the various movements, but human rights are wrong when they contradict what God says is right for humans.
It’s been a slow fade that has increased rapidly these days. From the spirit of relativism to the glamorization of socialism, ours is a backward land that puts the "sin" in "paganism."
Fully pay attention to truth, lest your attention be paid in full by lies because the goal of the Marxist, mainstream media is to pull the wool over your eyes.
Last year was the year of numerical fabrications that makes one thing certain: the enemy wants you to “pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.”
Church, we are not in Kansas anymore. This is not the land our grandparents once regarded. When the celebration of sin replaces the confession of sin, God’s presence has departed.
I know it seems hopeless, but as believers, there is always hope. Therefore, let us remember that our hope will not be found on Capitol Hill, but Calvary's Hill. Scripture reminds us that our hope is built on nothing less than Jesus' blood and righteousness.
"Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord, Jesus Christ, who, according to His abundant mercy, has begotten us, again, to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead." (1 Peter 1:3).
The truth of the matter is that living hope will not be found in a president, podcast, politician, publication, prophet, social media post, or in the propaganda spewed out by so many sources. True and lasting hope will only be found in the Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ, the Son of God.
I know many things can kill the body, but hopelessness kills the soul, which is why hope needs to be aroused and awakened within us.
God’s tool of choice to stir up “a future and a hope” for His people (Jeremiah 29:11) is often allowing a rude awakening to be the catalyst to cause a great awakening.
Calamity is an autopsy on humanity. It brings what was inside to the outside. It reveals where people’s priorities are and where loyalties lie.
Therefore, with our eyes on the Lord and not the world, we will begin seeing how every crisis is a lens for understanding who Christ is, and every trial should be perceived as God’s crucible.
“Beloved, do not think it strange concerning the fiery trial which is to try you, as though some strange thing happened to you; but rejoice to the extent that you partake of Christ’s sufferings, that when His glory is revealed, you may also be glad with exceeding joy.” (1 Peter 4:12-13).
ED. NOTE: Maher is the teaching pastor at Coastal Christian Ocean City and is president of Soldiers For Faith Ministries. Social media and website: @TruthOverTrend