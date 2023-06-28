Hall, Art -- Use this one

Art Hall

My wife is a dyed-in-the-wool Southerner; at least she used to be. When I was offered the job of running the Wildwood Leader back in the 1970s, I told her of the offer. After her tears, she responded, “I’ll move to the North, but I won’t have my children there.” She was good to her word, and each time we were about to have another child, she would go to Louisiana to her family’s home to give birth.  

