Cape May County’s tourist-based economy is doing well by almost any measure. The recentcountyTourismConference showed an annual increase in both visits and revenue. Success has not made the county complacent. Officials work hard at marketing all that we have to offer. The small businesses that are at the heart of every visitor’s experience are constantly adapting to new constraints while always on the lookout for new opportunities.
A recent discussion at an AvalonCouncil meeting suggests that one does not have to look far for ways to enhance the experience of beachgoers.Aresident who rose to speak at the Avalon meeting pointed to the lack of places on the boardwalk where beachgoers can buy food. She said most of the outlets that sold food to beachgoers had closed.
What is the case in Avalon is not necessarily the case elsewhere. Towns along the county’s shoreline have varied arrangements for vendors to supply food and other amenities to beachgoers. Yet one solution raised by the Avalon resident bearsserious consideration. She suggested designated areas at predetermined beach entrances where food trucks could be allowed to set up and supply a potentially wide variety of eatables to those enjoying a day on the sand.
The number of issues that would have to be resolved isnot insignificant. Not all beach entrances can support commercial entities like food trucks. Many are on residential streets where objections would be loud.
The point is it is worth the time to figure it all out. Offering the right amenities to beachgoers can bean important elementin enhancing the overall experience. Concession areas ofvarious typesshould be considered.
The beach is the number one attraction that draws visitors to the shore. The county has a wide variety of other offerings that supply a broad array of experiences for visitors, but the beach is a primary reason they come. Continuing to look at ways to enhance that beach experience is an important part of our job as a tourist mecca.
The economics of the beach have been changing these last few years and they create an increasing burden. In some communities, keeping sand on the beach has become more expensive. Beachpatrols have seen rising wages each year as the competition for an ever-smaller pool of applicants intensifies. These and other expenses, such as constant beach grooming, have translated into higher beach maintenance costs.
In addition, visitors nowhave todeal with the consequences of the state’s efforts at juvenile justice reform. Those consequences include rowdy gangs of juveniles damaging property and creating intimidating circumstances for those who visit to experience the calm beauty of our beaches. These visitors insteadencountercurfews and other restrictionsnecessitatedby the state’s inability to address the unintended consequences of its three-year-old reform initiative.
Offering the desired amenities, including access to food, at the right time can be a useful response to the perceived needs of our visitors. Over the years, we have seenseveralamenities added in various communities going beyond food and drink, beach shelter and chairs among them.Such servicesnotonly enhance theenjoyment butcan also assist in defraying the cost of beach maintenance.
No one has all the answers, but we could get them. Trial and errorisa great instructor. We need to continue toidentifythe growing and changing needs of our beachgoers and to find ways to address those needs. Our goal should be to enhance the experience of a day on the sand, while working to keep the cost of beach maintenance affordable.
