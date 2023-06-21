NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Cape May County’s tourist-based economy is doing well by almost any measure. The recent county Tourism Conference showed an annual increase in both visits and revenue. Success has not made the county complacent. Officials work hard at marketing all that we have to offer. The small businesses that are at the heart of every visitor’s experience are constantly adapting to new constraints while always on the lookout for new opportunities. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.