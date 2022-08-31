ACCC exterior

The Cape May County Campus opened in 2005, offering full services for students and classes toward any of the colleges nearly 50 degree programs.

The time for easy answers is long past. It is time for the county Commissioners to do more than just make an annual contribution to the coffers of Atlantic Cape Community College.  

In 2005 the Court House campus of Atlantic Cape opened to great fanfare and with hope for a brighter educational future for the county’s young people. What we have now is a campus that few in the community have any reason to visit with a county student enrollment that has been declining since 2010. It now stands at its lowest point in twenty years. County students took more credit hour enrollments in 2001 than in 2021.

