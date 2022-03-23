In the weekly Herald article on indictments, there are almost always charges of endangering the welfare of a child. These often arise out of circumstances of physical neglect, sexual abuse, domestic violence or driving under the influence with children in the vehicle. They are numerous and they are heartbreaking. Yet, they represent only a fraction of the situations in which our county’s children endure adverse childhood experiences (ACE) that can and often do affect them for life.
A 2019 research report from the New Jersey ACE Collaborative showed that 40% of the state’s youth experience at least one ACE, while 18% are exposed to multiple experiences. The evidence is clear. ACE can lead to a cycle of trauma that often manifest in negative social, physical, and childhood outcomes.
In 2021, New Jersey issued an Adverse Childhood Experience Action Plan aimed at preventing and reducing childhood trauma and adversity. Yet, even today, the crisis impacting so many of our children remains little known.
Overshadowed perhaps by two years of a pandemic, not considered as newsworthy as a ground war in Europe, and often forced to take a back seat to debates over climate change and sea level rise, the impact of ACE is with us every day in the form of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse. It contributes later in life to the rising statistics of domestic violence and to the growing problems of substance abuse. We also see it in the increasing number of incarcerations.
The evidence demonstrates to us that those who experience childhood trauma are much more likely to experience lifelong social, physical, and economic challenges. Yet, as a society, we spend much more on the outcomes than we do on prevention.
What we know needs to guide preventative action. We know that juvenile offenders are four times more likely to have experienced four or more ACE. We know that children who experience two or more ACE are more likely to fail at school. We know that children who experience multiple ACE are much more likely to turn to substance abuse and alcoholism as adults. They are also 12 times more likely to attempt suicide. Society is forced to deal with those outcomes every day.
What are these ACE? They include exposure to sexual abuse, domestic violence, mental illness in the home, homelessness, and family substance abuse to name a few.
Community environments also factor in when the child experiences poverty, poor housing, discrimination, a lack of opportunity, few role models and frequent violence.
Almost weekly we see reports of serious neglect, long-term abuse and traumatic situations children were part of or witnessed. It is time to do more than feel sorrow when we hear the stories.
Dealing with ACE is a long-term effort with the social payback in the future. Those kinds of efforts do come easily to legislators and elected officials pressed daily to deal with the here and now. The best way to engage them and to increase support for ACE programs is through public awareness and commitment.
Raising public awareness is not cheap. Media campaigns cost money. It may be time for the county to consider a program of grants to support community awareness efforts and draw greater attention to the issue.
The Board of County Commissioners Nov. 9, 2021, heard a report from the Cape Regional Wellness Alliance on ACE. Surveys have been done on the progress of ACE programs. Cape May County has seen major efforts aimed at breaking the cycle of trauma and we need to get that information in front of the public. With that, we also need clear ways for the public to get involved. Education followed by action.
The point is clear. This is a long-term upstream effort that will have a greater chance of success with broad public awareness and involvement. Our elected officials should be devising plans for making that happen and helping the coalitions that have formed to battle the problem.
The state plan lists insights from focus group discussions. The very first listed is perhaps the most important: “There’s no solution without the community.”
One way to learn more is to read the 2019 report from the NJ Founders ACES Collaborative. Information is also available at PACES Connection, reachable through the NJ Resiliency Coalition. The new state plan is also available.
The important thing is to become more aware and informed. You will then be able to seek avenues where you can make a difference.
