HALBRUNER, BERTRAM.jpg

Bertram Halbruner

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

I would like to address what I believe is an increasingly dangerous trend in this country. After the recent Supreme Court rulings regarding abortion rights, gun control and religious liberty, I observed a series of events take place that, while expected, were nonetheless dangerous. Let me make it clear, my position on the aforementioned issues is not the purpose for writing this. I am neither arguing for or against these issues. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.