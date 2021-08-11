When we’re in trouble, those of us in South Jersey are extremely fortunate. With a call to 911, we know help will be on the way.
Our communities are protected by good, hard-working, dedicated people who respond to our needs without consideration for their inconvenience or personal risk.
In the best of times, our police, fire, and emergency medical services face daily challenges that few of us will ever experience. They see the worst of humanity, run toward danger, and bring aid and comfort to their fellow citizens when folks are at their most vulnerable. Add in the stress, risks, and uncertainty of life in the age of Covid and there is no doubt that our selfless first responders are facing the most challenging environment in our lifetime.
Not only have these lifesavers gallantly answered the frantic calls for help at all hours of the day and night, in conditions that range from uncomfortable to life-threatening, but they have done so under the added pressure of the pandemic.
Through it all, they have remained strong.
They are a special breed, cut from material tough enough to take the punishment of a raging inferno, yet soft enough to comfort a frightened child shaken up in a car wreck.
Our heroes may wear different uniforms, but they have more in common than not.
Pillars of the community, they share a bond that strengthens the team. Better together, the sum is greater than the parts.
Firefighting, for example, is a team sport. Responders train together, break bread together, and work together as a cohesive unit on the firegrounds.
The success of the team - its effectiveness as a firefighting, life-saving unit - is dependent on a trusting relationship and a shared loyalty, honed over time and embodied in familiarity.
Recruiting firefighters is complicated and folding them into the camaraderie and culture of the firehouse can be painstaking and time-consuming.
The effort is necessary, however. Firefighters must be on the same page when they run into a burning building to search for fire victims or scramble to free the injured from a traffic accident.
A revolving door at the fire station is counter-productive to safe, efficient performance and puts lives at risk.
We are calling on residents and community leaders to stand shoulder to shoulder in support of our emergency responders and to commit to providing the support, training, and facilities required to ensure their safety and the safety and welfare of our constituents.
Join us in applauding the selfless efforts of our firefighters, first responders, and police officers. Let them know we appreciate their dedication and commitment to protecting our families and our community.
ED. NOTE: Testa, Simonsen, and McClellan (all R-1st) represent New Jersey’s 1st Legislative District.