There are now three ways to vote in New Jersey:
* Early in person
* Traditional in person on Election Day
* Mail-in ballot
In-person Voting Expanded with Early Voting
The New Jersey Legislature and governor have decreed nine days of early voting in New Jersey, starting this fall. From Oct. 23-31, Cape May County voters will have the option to vote early in person at one of three early voting centers being set up at county library branches in Lower, Middle and Upper townships. The new early voting option is in addition to traditional Election Day voting in a machine at a voter’s district polling place and in addition to vote-by-mail.
Early voting is a legislative initiative intended to provide voters more convenience and access to cast their ballots. Will early voting increase overall voter participation in Cape May County? Election returns in the next cycles will show voter adoption statistics.
This year, New Jersey has a gubernatorial election; past gubernatorial elections here usually garner 50% or less voter turnout. The last two gubernatorial elections had 44.36% (2017) and 50.25% (2013) voter participation. Next year’s federal mid-term election for U.S. House of Representatives will be compared against 2018’s 58.63% voter turnout.
Sample ballots for the coming Nov. 2 general election will reach voters’ mailboxes on or about Oct. 20 to provide information about candidate contests and questions, as well as early voting and Election Day polling locations and hours.
How Early Voting Works
Any registered Cape May County voter may appear at an early voting center* within the county and cast their ballot on any day from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31. Voters who vote at an early voting center will sign on a device connected to the county’s voter registration data “electronic poll book.” This device will connect the voter to the proper ballot for their district and will enable election officials to ensure the voter casts only one ballot in the election.
*“All election” vote-by-mail (VBM) voters who are on the list to receive a VBM ballot must first opt-out in writing (by Aug. 31) to the county clerk before resuming in-person voting on a machine at an early voting site or in the traditional polling place on Election Day. Once a VBM ballot is sent, the voter must either vote that ballot or vote a provisional ballot at an early voting site or polling place.
In-person Voting Preferred Over Mandated Universal VBM Voting
Last October – the month before the 2020 presidential election, the Cape May County Clerk’s Office received an unprecedented 14,902 phone calls from citizens. Most callers expressed fear and anger about mandated universal VBM.
You may recall that Gov. Phil Murphy’s Executive Order 177 (Aug. 14, 2020) mandated the general election be conducted “primarily by vote-by-mail ballots.” As a result, 73,125 VBM ballots were mailed to active voters, some of whom tossed them out upon receipt without reading the enclosed notice stating there would be no machine voting and only a limited number of polling places open only for paper provisional ballot voting.
1,479 voters were issued a duplicate ballot because the initial ballot was lost, destroyed or due to address issues. Covid restrictions had many voters sheltering at addresses different than those on the statewide voter registration database we use (i.e., university students). At a time when most citizens were sheltering at home, my staff and I worked together in the office to get this chaotic election done.
Vote System Integrity
Last year, many home-based citizens were hyper-focused on mass media/social network reports of election system fraud, voter access suppression and voter identification issues surrounding the U.S. presidential general election. I spoke to lots of voters who were troubled about election system integrity.
What I saw and heard on mass media/social network sites about other states’ election issues troubled me, too. It is important to understand that states have the responsibility of overseeing federal elections. This accounts for disparate election laws and Covid emergency responses, which varied greatly state to state.
Hosting fair, secure elections is job one for every election official. Last year’s election cycle shined a light on voting integrity initiatives state legislatures must pursue in order to provide election officials the tools to better serve our citizens. For instance – is it fair; is it secure and appropriate that during a federal election that in one state voters must register to vote at least 21 days before Election Day, but in another state, voters may register same day at the polls?
The Board of County Commissioners Aug. 10 is expected to vote on a $1.4 million contract with Election Systems and Software LLC of Omaha, Nebraska, for equipment, software, and services to enable the early voting initiative to take place in the county (https://bit.ly/2VVhrJh). The Board of Elections will seek reimbursement for the costs from the federal government via the state Division of Elections. The vendor July 27 demonstrated the voting integrity/system security features to the board (https://bit.ly/3yteA8c).
Cape May County officials (especially me) take election integrity/security seriously. It is our culture here to host fair, secure elections. That is what my staff and I assured (literally) thousands of voters whose phone calls we personally answered last October.
ED. NOTE: Rothberg is the county clerk.