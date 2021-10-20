Cape May County recently updated its Hazard Mitigation Plan and is close to completing the update of its Comprehensive Plan. They each contain a wealth of data useful in helping the county and its constituent municipalities make the necessary decisions that govern the development and redevelopment of the county.
The Comprehensive Plan contains details about nearly every aspect of life in Cape May County and is guided by a vision statement that aims to keep the county an appealing place to live, an important tourism destination, and an attractive place to do business while minimizing impact to the environment and maintaining the current county character.
The question is how many county residents and property owners are aware of what is in the plans? Cape Issues wants to use the opportunity of the expected County Commissioners' approval of the Comprehensive Plan Nov. 18 to take the pulse of Herald readers on some of the questions raised by the plans.
We would also like to hear readers' questions about issues they think our elected leaders need to address.
We ask that readers email their responses to capeissues@cmcherald.com.
Question One: Since it already maintains the Technical and Special Services school districts, should the county take a lead role in investigating ways to improve schools and control school spending?
Question Two: Should the county take steps to encourage affordable housing solutions by municipal governments in development/redevelopment planning?
Question Three: Should the county and its municipalities work now to make the infrastructure projects identified in the Hazard Mitigation Plan shovel ready with the expectation of federal funding from pandemic recovery legislation?
Question Four: Do you favor the completion of Route 55 from Port Elizabeth to the Garden State Parkway?
Question Five: What question(s) do you have for the County Commissioners?