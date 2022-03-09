I’m responding to your recentletter to the editor.As moderator of Spout Off, I read and print all kinds of criticisms of the Herald and myself. I believe that is the business of community journalism.
I also struggle daily with making sense of spouts that are submitted in all lowercase letters and little punctuation. Many seem to be deliberately submitted that way. It makes my job much harder.
My moderator’s note was perhaps flippant, but your conclusion from two sentences that I was a schoolyard bully and deserving of your “disgust” is rather far-fetched and overwrought.
I never mind apologizingfor Spout Off moderator words of mine that may hurt someone, and it is obvious that you are hurt. I apologize for my words.
ED. NOTE: The original spout and moderator’s noteto which the moderator is referringare as follows:
Wildwood - CMC needs a Homelessshelter .SeveralHomeless shelters .in variousareas.butnever going tohappen.becausemost people justdontunderstand. most people look down on thehomeless.theirown fault they say. and maybe it isthereownfault. but they Still need help. just read about Squatters inWildwood.yesit is wrong for people to break into otherpeopleshouses.butthese homeless people are desperate to get out ofcold.yesthere are warming centers.yessome of them are on drugs. some also have mental healthproblems.butthere must be asolution .pray
Moderator's Note:
Prayer is appropriate for the homeless andall ofour problems.I am also hoping for a miracle of capital letters and punctuation.