Dear Mr. Montgomery, 

I’m responding to your recent letter to the editor. As moderator of Spout Off, I read and print all kinds of criticisms of the Herald and myself. I believe that is the business of community journalism. 

I also struggle daily with making sense of spouts that are submitted in all lowercase letters and little punctuation. Many seem to be deliberately submitted that way. It makes my job much harder. 

My moderator’s note was perhaps flippant, but your conclusion from two sentences that I was a schoolyard bully and deserving of your “disgust” is rather far-fetched and overwrought.   

I never mind apologizing for Spout Off moderator words of mine that may hurt someone, and it is obvious that you are hurt. I apologize for my words. 

ED. NOTE: The original spout and moderator’s note to which the moderator is referring are as follows:  

Wildwood - CMC needs a Homeless shelter .Several Homeless shelters .in various areas.but never going to happen.because most people just dont understand. most people look down on the homeless.their own fault they say. and maybe it is there own fault. but they Still need help. just read about Squatters in Wildwood.yes it is wrong for people to break into other peopleshouses.but these homeless people are desperate to get out of cold.yes there are warming centers. yes some of them are on drugs. some also have mental health problems.but there must be a solution . pray 

Moderator's Note:  

Prayer is appropriate for the homeless and all of our problems.I am also hoping for a miracle of capital letters and punctuation. 

