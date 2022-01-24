Parking,Cars,Without,People
Stock Image

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY – In a resort where parking is at a premium, the city will reportedly consider a garage to alleviate the overwhelming demand for a space. 

According to the Press of Atlantic City, Mayor Jay Gillian told City Council Jan. 13 that the city plans to study the idea of adding the garage, with a committee that will be lead by Councilman Jody Levchuk and include Council President Bobby Barr and Councilman Tomaso Rotondi.

Six city owned sites are being considered to house the structure, according to Gillian. More information will be forthcoming. 

According to the Press, Levchuk believes a garage would make the city safer, with less cars driving around searching for a spot, though Gillian acknowledged the potential for high costs. 

The city plans a presentation on the potential garage at its next City Council meeting, 7 p.m. Jan 27.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.