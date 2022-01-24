OCEAN CITY – In a resort where parking is at a premium, the city will reportedly consider a garage to alleviate the overwhelming demand for a space.
According to the Press of Atlantic City, Mayor Jay Gillian told City Council Jan. 13 that the city plans to study the idea of adding the garage, with a committee that will be lead by Councilman Jody Levchuk and include Council President Bobby Barr and Councilman Tomaso Rotondi.
Six city owned sites are being considered to house the structure, according to Gillian. More information will be forthcoming.
According to the Press, Levchuk believes a garage would make the city safer, with less cars driving around searching for a spot, though Gillian acknowledged the potential for high costs.
The city plans a presentation on the potential garage at its next City Council meeting, 7 p.m. Jan 27.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.