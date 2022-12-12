Ocean City city hall

Ocean City's "aggressive" new capital plan brings improvements to roads, the city's recreation area, and other things that will positively impact residents.

OCEAN CITY – A capital plan presented to Ocean City Council on Dec. 1 proposes the spending of $150 million over five years, from 2023 to 2027. 

