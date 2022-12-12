OCEAN CITY – A capital plan presented to Ocean City Council on Dec. 1 proposes the spending of $150 million over five years, from 2023 to 2027.
Mayor Jay Gillian called the plan an “aggressive approach to taking care of much-needed maintenance, repairs and improvements in every part of town.”
CFO Frank Donato assured city council the city could afford the plan even in the unlikely circumstance that expected grants did not materialize. To do it all, Donato said, even with no grant funds it would add less than a penny to the city’s tax rate per year for each of the next 10 years.
Highlights of the plan include substantial road and drainage projects, major changes to the recreation area at 34th Street and new projections for the cost of a replacement public safety building. Flood mitigation, he said, is a high priority with an expected $12 million in spending in 2023 and $5 million each of the next four years.
Donato, who made the presentation to council along with the city’s Director of Operations Vince Bekier, told council approval of the plan was only the first step in the process. Each individual project must still come before council to be authorized and funded. Donato said he chose to present that plan now so it could be approved this year and inform the 2023 budget process, which begins in earnest early in the new year.
Projects in the plan are grouped into six broad categories including roads and drainage programs, beach and bay maintenance, city-wide improvements to municipal buildings, upgrades to recreational facilities, replacement equipment, and the purchase of necessary vehicles for city departments.
Donato pointed to $4 million in the plan to cover the city’s share for beach replenishment and for back bay dredging. He called attention to just over $9 million for affordable housing improvements including the rebuilding of units at Peck’s Beach Village.
With an earlier proposal to build a combined police and fire public safety facility now dead, the plan includes $24 million in funds for a new public safety building for the police and municipal court, along with $2 million for renovations to the existing fire department home.
Details of the proposed spending are listed in two documents available on the finance page of the city’s website. One lists all the projects and spending by plan year and the other is a copy of the presentation made to city council. The total the city is proposing for capital bonding is closer to $180 million than to $150 million. The 2023 to 2027 capital plan comes in at $146 million, but projects already approved for which the city has not yet bonded amount to an additional $35 million in as yet unfunded debt.
The city is carrying about $160 million in debt which it is currently paying down. Donato said that the city plans to bond for new debt as it pays off the old debt. In the 2022 budget, the city appropriated almost $17 million for payments on existing bonds and notes. It expended a similar amount in 2021. Donoto told council his strategy was to keep debt levels balanced. There will be an increase in debt levels but no “peaks and valleys,” Donato said.
The plan calls for bond sales for new debt in 2024 ($38 million), 2026 ($50 million) and 2028 ($95 million). The city’s debt service model shows the municipality’s capacity to bond for $180 million, Donato told council. Gillian reminded council of the steady growth in the city’s ratables. Asked about interest rates, Donato said long-term rates are still relatively low, unlike short-term rates. There was no detail provided on what interest rate assumptions are part of the project debt levels.
Gillian said the capital plan was an important part of the city’s obligation to take care of our community. The city expects it will be successful in efforts to secure a variety of grants which will lower the capital spending burden on the taxpayers.
Donato said he hopes for an affirmative vote on the plan at the last council meeting of the year on Dec. 22.