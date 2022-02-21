Zoo - Marmocet.png
COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Zoo is excited to announce the arrival of ‘Leeloo’ a 10-year-old female Common Marmoset.  She will be paired up as a companion for the Zoo’s 13-year-old male Common Marmoset ‘Nico’.  
 
 ‘Leeloo’ came from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.  “She is settling in nicely in her new habitat with ‘Nico’ and is getting excited to explore her outdoor habitat with the onset of spring temperatures,” reported Associate Veterinarian, Dr. Alex Ernst. 
 
Common Marmosets are a small member of the New World Monkey family measuring 6-8” tall and weighing about a half-pound.  They originate from the tropical forests of East-Central Brazil. They have specialized claws and teeth that allow them to eat a specialized diet of Plant sap, gum, and exudates.  They will also hunt and consume insects.  A highly adaptable species, Common Marmosets can be found in many different ecosystems in Brazil, including some city centers. 
 
“Leeloo will join Nico and the other small primates at the Zoo and will add to the expanding monkey family that calls our Zoo home.  The Zoo is a wonderful attraction and learning experience for visitors of all ages and one of the top year-round attractions in the State.  The Cape May County Zoo is highly recognized and that comes from the hard work and dedication of our Zoo and Park staff.  We would not have animals such as this one entrusted to our care if it was not for them.  I cannot say enough about their passion and dedication, they make us all proud”, said Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the County Parks and Zoo. 
 
“Leeloo and Nico can be seen through the viewing window of their indoor habitat. There are many other animals out during the colder months for visitors to see,”, added Ernst. 
 
The Cape May County Zoo is FREE and open daily from 10 am until 3:30 pm during the winter months.  The County Parks are open from 7 am until dusk daily.  For more information about the Cape May County Zoo go to www.cmczoo.com

