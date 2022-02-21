editor's pick
Zoo Welcomes Common Marmoset
- From County Zoo
-
-
- Comments
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Zoo is excited to announce the arrival of ‘Leeloo’ a 10-year-old female Common Marmoset. She will be paired up as a companion for the Zoo’s 13-year-old male Common Marmoset ‘Nico’.
‘Leeloo’ came from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. “She is settling in nicely in her new habitat with ‘Nico’ and is getting excited to explore her outdoor habitat with the onset of spring temperatures,” reported Associate Veterinarian, Dr. Alex Ernst.
Common Marmosets are a small member of the New World Monkey family measuring 6-8” tall and weighing about a half-pound. They originate from the tropical forests of East-Central Brazil. They have specialized claws and teeth that allow them to eat a specialized diet of Plant sap, gum, and exudates. They will also hunt and consume insects. A highly adaptable species, Common Marmosets can be found in many different ecosystems in Brazil, including some city centers.
“Leeloo will join Nico and the other small primates at the Zoo and will add to the expanding monkey family that calls our Zoo home. The Zoo is a wonderful attraction and learning experience for visitors of all ages and one of the top year-round attractions in the State. The Cape May County Zoo is highly recognized and that comes from the hard work and dedication of our Zoo and Park staff. We would not have animals such as this one entrusted to our care if it was not for them. I cannot say enough about their passion and dedication, they make us all proud”, said Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the County Parks and Zoo.
“Leeloo and Nico can be seen through the viewing window of their indoor habitat. There are many other animals out during the colder months for visitors to see,”, added Ernst.
The Cape May County Zoo is FREE and open daily from 10 am until 3:30 pm during the winter months. The County Parks are open from 7 am until dusk daily. For more information about the Cape May County Zoo go to www.cmczoo.com
Locations
Recommended for you
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Wildwood Police Arrest Man in Sexual Assault of Minor
- 2 Detectives File Discrimination Suit Against CMCo Prosecutor
- 'Black and White’ Author Responds to Lower Letter
- Tractor Trailer Crashes Into School Bus, Only Minor Injuries
- Shoprite Marmora Recalls Ground Beef Due to Bone Fragments
- ‘99% Chance’ Troiano Will Run Again in 2023
- Talks of Selling Water Utility Lures Troiano Back to City Hall
- Indictments Filed Feb. 15
- 28 Years Since Lower Officer's Murder in Shootout With Suspect
- Cape May Says Goodbye to 3-day Beach Tag
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood Crest - I cannot even imagine how much the price of tea is in China nowadays.
- Woodbine - Hey Moderator, do you know if Woodbine borough legalized recreational marijuana sales?
- Middle Township - Middle Township needs to halt the development on Stone Harbor Golf Club. Hundreds of acres of open space are about to be destroyed for mansions for the wealthy. Is there anything people aren’t...
- Wildwood - Even now off season with few viable businesses on Pacific Ave. there is no parking. Not looking forward to escalating "parking rage" again soon. Where are these parking lots that have...
- Wildwood - Wildwood homeowners shelled out 30 thousand taxpayer dollars to a Chief Snake of an Indian tribe for a pathway to a Indian casino. Soon as that is repaid then the warrior name of Wildwood High sports...