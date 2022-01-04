andean condor

"Princess," an Andean Condor visiting from Philadelphia Zoo. 

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Zoo is excited to announce the arrival of a very special guest from the Philadelphia Zoo.   “Princess” is a 68-year-old Andean Condor visiting the Zoo from her permanent home at the Philadelphia Zoo.  
 
‘Princess’s’ home at Philadelphia Zoo is undergoing some renovations over the next few months and she will be spending time at the Cape May County Zoo while the work is being completed. 
 
Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, Liaison to the County Parks and Zoo, reported the arrival of the Andean Condor, "We welcome 'Princess' to Cape May County and know she will be a huge attraction while she is with us.  Our Zoo attracts visitors from all over the Country and Cape May County is a top birding hot spot, we're a natural host for her.  She will be in good hands with our Zoo staff." 
 
With a wingspan over 10 feet, Andean Condors are considered the largest raptors in the World.  They are at home in the peaks of the Andes mountains of South America where they can soar up to 18,000 feet in the air.  Condors are carcass eaters and play an important role in the ecosystem by cleaning up carrion.  
 
Associate Veterinarian,  Alex Ernst added, ‘Princess’ will only be here for a short time so come on out to the Zoo soon to catch a glimpse at our out of town guest.  She can be found along the Savanna boardwalk next to our Eurasian Eagle Owls." 
 
The Cape May County Zoo is open daily, except during inclement weather, from 10 am until 3:30.  The Park is open daily from 7 a.m. until dusk.  The County Park and Zoo are located at 707 North Route 9, in Cape May Court House.  The Zoo is Free and parking is available. 

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments