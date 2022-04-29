Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 9.36.07 AM.png

A Grumman F6F Hellcat, a WWII aircraft that used a Pratt & Whitney 18-cylinder R2800, the engine Randy Camp found in the ocean.

 Santiparp Wattanaporn via Shutterstock

CAPE MAY – A local fisherman hauled in an unusual treasure on a recent fishing trip, the Press of Atlantic City reported.

Randy Camp was out catching squid with his captain Jake Wiscott when the heavy engine became tangled in their nets.

William LaSalle, curator of the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum, told the Press the engine is a Pratt & Whitney 18-cylinder R2800. He said it was used in a range of mid-century aircraft, ranging from the Northrop P-61 Black Widow fighter to the Douglas DC-6.

The engine is covered in seaweed and barnacles and will require cleaning before it can be displayed at the museum. LaSalle told the Press it should be available for the public to see sometime next summer.

