Naomi King

Naomi King, 18, stands with a collection of her books.   

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WOODBINE - When she was just 13 years old, Woodbine local Naomi King tried to write a novel in just a month. She hoped to write 50,000 words between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, but such a thing proved too ambitious.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Content Marketing Coordinator / Reporter

Collin Hall grew up in Cape May County and works as a content manager for Do The Shore, as well as a reporter. He currently lives in Villas.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments