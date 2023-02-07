OCEAN CITY – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) fined Gilamco Inc., owner and operator of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, as well as Cargo Tech International Inc., for violations stemming from a fatal fall at the amusement park last year.
Exactly six months after the fatal accident, Nov. 2, 2022, OSHA issued a $10,151 fine against Gilamco for one serious violation and $8,702 in fines for two serious violations to Cargo Tech, per information on OSHA's website. Cargo Tech’s fines were later reduced to $7,832.
The OSHA investigation and subsequent fines came after Robert Sanger, 62, of Pittsgrove, was killed when he was lowering a lift and the concrete slab upon which the machinery he was operating collapsed.
According to the investigation summary, Sanger was employed by Cargo Tech International Inc., out of Swedesboro, and was working on a job at Wonderland Pier.
At around 10:30 a.m. May 2, 2022, Sanger was working on a Genie S-85 self-propelled, telescoping boom lift and was attempting to reposition the lift. The concrete pier underneath the lift collapsed, and Sanger was thrown from the machine at a height of about 20 feet. The cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma to the head and torso, the report says.
All the rides at Wonderland Pier had been inspected and received permits for the 2022 season.
A day after the fatal accident, OSHA issued an advisory for workplaces to be aware of fall hazards and to focus on preventing injuries or deaths due to falls.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.