Wonderland Pier.png

Wonderland Pier and the Ferris wheel where Sanger died.

 Aneese/Shutterstock.com

OCEAN CITY – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) fined Gilamco Inc., owner and operator of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, as well as Cargo Tech International Inc., for violations stemming from a fatal fall at the amusement park last year.

