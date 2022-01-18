COURT HOUSE - Gov. Phil Murphy issued Executive Order 280 Jan. 11, declaring a new public health emergency in response to surging caseloads of omicron-driven Covid. Murphy’s action came after the state Legislature refused to extend some of his earlier emergency measures. The declaration of a health emergency returns broad emergency powers to the governor.
Surge Peaking?
As the governor took this action, there are signs in Cape May County that the surge that brought over 5,000 new cases of Covid since the start of December 2021 may be starting to ebb.
The county's weekly report Jan. 17 showed continuing growth in cases, which have set records in the county. For the week prior, the Jan. 14 release reported 1,489 new cases, maintaining a pace of over 200 per day on average. The 2,329 active cases remained a county record for the pandemic.
What has happened in the three days since that county release of information gives some hope that the long-awaited crest of this wave of infections may be beginning.
The number of cases has dropped to an average of 100 per day since Jan. 14. It is not yet known if this slowing pace of new cases can be sustained.
One caveat in reporting the official numbers on Covid cases is that they are almost certainly undercounting the true spread of the disease. Home testing provides results that are seldom reported to health officials unless a positive infection produces serious symptoms.
Hospitals
During the recent surge, hospitals in the area have coped, even as they have struggled not just with a rising number of Covid patients, but also with staff shortages caused by the community spread of the virus.
Cape Regional Medical Center (CRMC) reported 44 Covid positive patients and Shore Medical Center reported 54 Jan. 14. For each hospital, those numbers amounted to more than one-third of all patient beds in use dedicated to Covid patients.
Omicron is continuing its unique ability to bypass natural immunity and vaccine protections. Cape Regional reports that about half of the hospitalized Covid patients have been vaccinated. There was no information provided on how many of those vaccinated patients had also had the booster shot. Health officials continue to urge full vaccination, including the booster, as the best protection against serious medical complications with omicron infections.
The state dashboard shows that both local hospitals have been hit with a significant number of staff Covid cases in the past 30 days, with 54 such cases at CRMC and 135 at Shore. In cases of staff infection, the cause is overwhelmingly community spread and not hospital activities. Nevertheless, the infections posed an added challenge for the hospitals.
Long-term Care
One disturbing element of the recent surge in county cases is the number of outbreaks at long-term care facilities (LTC). The county's Dec. 3, 2021, Covid report showed a total of 18 cases among residents at the various county LTC locations. As of Jan. 17, that number stands at 101.
The state dashboard shows 11 county LTC facilities with current outbreaks, including the county facility at Crest Haven.
While omicron infections have shown less ability to result in serious health problems than delta variant cases, the most vulnerable population remains older residents, especially those with preexisting health complications. Of the 17 Covid-related deaths reported in the county since Jan. 1, three were below the age of 65.
Schools
The state issued new guidance to school districts, incorporating the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) change in quarantine and isolation policies. The reduction in the length of isolation and quarantine periods should help schools keep more students instructed in person.
So far in the new term that started in January, county schools are reporting 169 new student cases and 76 new staff cases. This places Cape May County among the lowest state counties in new cases per 100,000 of population. The count also boasts the lowest percentage of students excluded from in-person instruction due to Covid exposure.
At times, the state dashboard statistics frustrate analysis of the county school circumstance due to occasionally low levels of county schools engaged in voluntary reporting to the state. The latest numbers come with 53% of county schools reporting.
Another Booster?
Both Pfizer and Moderna executives predict that a fourth shot will be needed by fall 2022, which is not necessarily bad financial news for those companies, with Modena executives predicting a $2 billion booster shot market in the U.S. in 2022. That prediction came courtesy of remarks made during a company conference call with Wall Street analysts, as reported by Reuters.
State data shows 62,065 county residents fully vaccinated, but with only 44% of those individuals having received the booster shot, which is still better than the statewide data reports of 41% of state residents having received the booster.
