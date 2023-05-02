3.jpg

Jennifer Mossor, 34, and Lisa Vallese, 45, recently met for the first time in March in Atlantic City. The women found out they are half-sisters after health issues drove them to test their DNA. Since then, they shared their first holiday together and have been getting to know each other. 

WILDWOOD – A Wildwood woman got the surprise of her life recently when a DNA test showed she had a half-sister living about 90 miles away.  

2.jpg

A young John Fritz, the father of Lisa Vallese and Jennifer Mossor. Fritz met Valleses mom while on leave from the U.S. Navy, but never knew she existed. He died nine years ago from cancer. 
1.jpg

Lisa Vallese, of Wildwood, and Jennifer Mossor, of Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, recently found out they are half-sisters when health issues drove them to take a DNA test. They grew up not knowing either existed. 

 

