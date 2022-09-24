WEST WILDWOOD POLICE LOGO FILE PHOTO

WEST WILDWOOD – The West Wildwood Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Sept. 21 authorizing the borough to enter a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the City of Wildwood for supplemental police services.

