Rio Grande Ave. Wildwoods Logo - USE THIS ONE
File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – The City of Wildwood plans to introduce legislation after the new year that will further strengthen its ability to combat unsanctioned car rallies along with exhibition driving.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments