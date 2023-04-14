Tom Burke and Amy Souders

Tom Burke and AmySouders met at a “Donor Dash” in Philadelphia. Tom survived sepsis and cancer after accepting a liver donation from Amy’s son, Cody Souders, who died from a drug overdose at 18  

WILDWOOD – Although it took a life-ending tragedy to get there, Wildwood local Tom Burke was given an “extra chance at life” by accepting a liver donation from a young man, Cody Souders, who died from a drug overdose at 18. 

Cody Souders

A high school photo of Cody Souders, who died at 18 from a drug overdose. He lives on through Tom Burke, a Wildwood resident who survived a bout of sepsis and liver cancer because of an organ donation from Souders 

