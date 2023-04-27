Pictured are Greater Wildwood Hotel and Motel Association President Steve Tecco, left, with new association Executive Director Bob Sahasaylo, who brings a marketing background to the group. Sahasaylo, who started the Boardwalk Bucks coupon book, will be based in the Wildwoods Welcome Center.
Courtesy Greater Wildwood Hotel and Motel Association
WILDWOOD – The Greater Wildwood Hotel and Motel Association’s new executive director, BobSahasaylo, was introduced at a recent Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
Sahasaylo, originally from Philadelphia, has beenoperatinga coupon book in the Wildwoods since 2001. He is replacing Tammy Davis, who retired.
As the executive director, heis in charge ofthe Wildwoods Welcome Center and the Doo Wop Museum, as well as running the daily operations for the association, including a spring and fall car show.
President Steve Tecco said the association wanted to improve its marketing and presence on the island.
“We wanted to do something in the area of marketing in reflection to our mission statement to promote the Wildwoods and our association,” Tecco said. “(Sahasaylo) created Boardwalk Bucks and that is right up our alley, and he agreed to handle the marketing and social media.”
Tecco said when discussingDavis’retirement,Sahasayloindicated his availability, and they sat down and discussed ideas, andit seemed hewas exactly what the association needed.
“It was a marriage made in heaven.He’sa very well-respected person. He loves the island and has a lot of enthusiasm,” Tecco said.
