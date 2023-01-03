WILDWOOD – With two-thirds of the Wildwood Board of Commissioners taking part via teleconference for the final meeting of 2022, the commissioners passed a $3.67 million bond ordinance in order to fund various capital projects and equipment, perhaps including parking canopies with solar panels.
Ordinance 1246-22 was passed without public comment, Dec. 28, in order to fund a portion of $6.5 million in capital improvements.
Topping the list of projects in terms of cost are $2.5 million for various solar and property improvements at Public Works. The improvements include the installation of parking lot canopies with solar panels and electrical vehicle charging stations.
“We are taking bids on the solar going out for an RFQ (request for qualifications) to design everything. We took bids last night to repave parking lots, then we will come in with a solar specialist to design the solar roofing and charging stations,” O’Connor said.
According to O’Connor, the city anticipates the solar panels will cover the electrical usage for city hall, the police and fire stations, and the municipal courts.
The ordinance also includes $500,000 for various improvements to municipal buildings and facilities. O’Connor said mainly a matter of having money on hand for various needs.
Another $250,000 will go to the purchase of a roll-off truck for Public Works; $200,000 is for traffic, beach entrance, and special event signs, as well as ADA compliant beach pathway mats; $100,000 each for equipment for the rec center, and equipment for clerk and finance office. Again, the money is being allocated to have on hand as needed. Another $20,000 has been included for various bulkheads throughout the city.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.