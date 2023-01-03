Rio Grande Ave. Wildwoods Logo - USE THIS ONE
WILDWOOD – With two-thirds of the Wildwood Board of Commissioners taking part via teleconference for the final meeting of 2022, the commissioners passed a $3.67 million bond ordinance in order to fund various capital projects and equipment, perhaps including parking canopies with solar panels.

