WEST WILDWOOD – The Borough of West Wildwood is updating its code book, some parts of which have not been updated since the 1920s.
The borough has hired General Code to publish the municipal code book online, a process that will not be completed for several months. In the meantime, Commissioner Joseph Segrest asked his fellow commissioners to look over a list of 136 questions provided by General Code.
“A lot of it is just accepting their recommendations. Some of it was to look at updates,” Segrest said. “I don’t think this should hold up codification.”
Segrest said there is nothing that will change the way of life in West Wildwood, but there are elements of the municipal code that need to be cleaned up. For example, there was an ordinance on file that established a West Wildwood water and sewer utility in 1925, which is still on the books. The borough sold its water utility to the City of Wildwood between 2008 and 2012.
Segrest asked the commissioners to look over the recommendations and questions and be prepared to move forward in the new year. He said he would like to set a schedule for the next year or two for updating the municipal code.
“We don’t have an online codebook, and it will still be a few months before that happens,” Segrest said.
