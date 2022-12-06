West Wildwood Logo

WEST WILDWOOD – The Borough of West Wildwood Board of Commissioners passed two resolutions, Dec. 2, to allow it to get rid of several old vehicles and one abandoned vessel taking up space in the public works yard.

