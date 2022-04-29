West Cape May Named Tree City USA Community by Arbor Day Foundation

 

WEST CAPE MAY – Todd Land received the J. Sterling Morton award from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection on Arbor Day 2022.

The J. Sterling Morton award is given once a year to an individual who has shown lifelong dedication to tree planting and conservation.

Land is an emeritus member of the West Cape May Shade Tree Commission. “Keeping West Cape May forested has always been a privilege. I am honored to receive this recognition and want to thank my fellow volunteers who help keep our vital tree canopy healthy,” Land said.

Land has combined his knowledge of both marketing and tree canopy to recruit many other volunteers to his cause. Thanks to Land’s collaborative efforts, West Cape May’s urban forest has been preserved and maintained for many years now.

In conjunction with Land receiving this award, DEP Commissioner LaTourette announced $2.2 million in funding for urban and community forestry grants. West Cape May has been a past recipient. Municipalities seeking to apply can do so at www.communityforestry.nj.gov.

