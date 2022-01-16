Screen Shot 2022-01-16 at 10.18.29 AM.png

A National Weather Service map issued Jan. 16.

 From National Weather Service

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a wind advisory in all of Cape May County, as a storm hits up and down the east coast.

Cape May County is not expected to get the snow the storm is bringing in other parts of the country.

The NWS is calling for east winds 20 to 30 m.p.h., with gusts up to 50 m.p.h. expected from 6 p.m. Jan. 16 to 3 a.m. Jan. 17.

According to their updated bulletin Jan. 16, heavy rain is expected by the NWS, which will begin Jan. 16 and continue through the morning of Jan. 17.

Forecasters predict the county will see minor coastal flooding and rain that could change over to snow at some point and leave less than an inch of accumulation. 

The NWS advises gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments