WILDWOOD CREST – The Borough of Wildwood Crest Public Works Department is in need of volunteers to assist the physically disabled and senior citizen residents of the borough with snow removal.
Volunteers ages 16 and older are needed. School-age volunteers can use this program as a way to accumulate community service hours.
Volunteers will be dispatched after snowfall ends and when accumulation is at least two inches or more. Volunteers will assist in removing snow from sidewalks and car access areas.
All volunteers will be required to complete a short training session. Safety gear, equipment and salt will be provided by the Department of Public Works.
Those wishing to volunteer can download an application from the Public Works page of the borough website at wildwoodcrest.org.
In order to receive assistance with snow removal, recipients must be a resident of the Borough of Wildwood Crest and have a physical disability or be a senior citizen without access to help from friends or family. In addition, the home must be owner occupied and must serve as the owner’s primary residence.
Residents wishing to receive assistance with snow removal are required to fill out an application, which is available on the Public Works page of the borough website at wildwoodcrest.org.
All applications for volunteers will be reviewed to determine eligibility.
For more information, contact Sarah Steiner at the Department of Public Works via email at ssteiner@wildwoodcrest.org or via phone at (609) 522-7446.
