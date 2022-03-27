code blue shutterstock
UPDATE:  A 'Code Blue' advisory was added for March 30.

COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Office of Emergency Management advises all municipalities that Cape May County will be under “Code Blue” severe weather advisory effective from 6:00 pm Sunday March 27, 2022 through 6:00 am Tuesday March 29, 2022.

“Code Blue” conditions are in effect when the temperature reaches 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

A “Code Blue” emergency is intended to protect homeless individuals living outside on the streets, in parks or poorly insulated settings, who are at risk for cold related exposure and possible death.

If you need shelter during a Code Blue declaration, please call the Cape May County Division of Social Services at (609) 886-6200 ext 2434 Monday – Friday 8:30-4:30 or call 2-1-1 after 4:30PM and on weekends, and holidays. 

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Blustery

Tuesday Night

Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

