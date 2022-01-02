UPDATED WEATHER MAP

UPDATED FORECAST AS OF 11 a.m. JAN. 3: 8-12" of snow now predicted for Cape May County.

COURT HOUSE - Snow is likely on its way to Cape May County from late Jan. 2 into early afternoon Jan. 3, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Heavy snow is predicted at times, with potential for accumulation of four to six inches, and wind gusts up to 35 m.p.h., according to the NWS in Mt. Holly. 

The area is currently under a winter storm warning. A winter storm watch was upgraded to a warning the afternoon of Jan. 2. During a "watch" there is only the possibility of a winter event, but during a "warning" the weather is occurring or imminent, according to the NWS.

Travel could be difficult for the morning commute and hazardous conditions including snow-covered roads could potentially linger into the evening commute as well, according to the storm watch.

Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour at times Monday morning, the NWS said.

In addition to parts of South Jersey, the storm has the potential to impact northeast Maryland and central and southern Delaware.

For a complete briefing from the NWS, click here

