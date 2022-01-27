272956218_310599337759504_7201213288038034924_n.jpg
MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service (NWS) upgraded a winter storm watch to a winter storm warning for all of Cape May County from Jan. 28 through Jan. 29. 

Heavy snow is likely for the entire county, including on the barrier islands, with current predictions calling for 8 to 12 inches of accumulation and wind gusts up to 45 m.p.h., with the strongest winds Jan. 29, according to the NWS.

The NWS said there was more than a 70% chance the county would get at least six inches of snow as of late afternoon Jan. 27.

The storm is expected to hit the evening of Jan. 28 and continue to the evening of Jan. 29, making travel “difficult to impossible,” the NWS said, due to strong winds blowing snow. The hardest snowfall is expected between the evening of Jan. 27 and mid-afternoon Jan. 28.

There is a minor threat of coastal flooding during high tide the morning of Jan. 29, which will be just after 5 a.m., the NWS.

The NWS acknowledged their confidence in snowfall projections is "very low" due "to continued large uncertainty with the track of the associated surface low."

Conditions at sea off the coast are also projected to be dangerous the night of Jan. 28 through the night of Jan. 29, the NWS reported in a brief.

