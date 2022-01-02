nws map
From National Weather Service

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - Snow could be on its way to Cape May County from late Jan. 2 into early afternoon Jan. 3, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The area is currently under a winter storm watch. Heavy snow is possible at times, with potential for accumulation of four to six inches, according to the NWS in Mt. Holly. 

Travel could be very difficult for the morning commute. Hazardous conditions including snow-covered roads could potentially linger into the evening commute as well, according to the storm watch.

Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour at times Monday morning, the NWS said.

In addition to parts of South Jersey, the storm has the potential to impact northeast Maryland and central and southern Delaware.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments