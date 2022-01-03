NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The latest on the winter weather event from Jan. 3 will be posted below.

Cape May County is currently under a winter storm warning, issued by the National Weather Service. Snowfall began before 8 a.m. in much of the county and is expected to persist into the afternoon. 

townsends inlet snow

Townsend's Inlet around 8:15 a.m., just after high tide, as snow falls in Avalon the morning of Jan. 3.
boardwalk snow avalon

The Avalon Boardwalk is beginning to be coated with snow on Jan. 3 around 8:30 a.m.
snowy Christmas tree on beach with pier avalon

A Christmas tree on the 30th Street beach in Avalon begins to be covered with snow around 8:30 a.m. The Avalon Fishing Pier is in the background. 
tempImageoJZsTG.jpg

A Christmas tree on Avalon's 30th Street beach, as snow falls Jan. 3, around 8:30 a.m.
Rio Grande shopping center plow snow

A truck clears a shopping center parking lot in Rio Grande around 9 a.m. Jan. 3, as snow falls in Cape May County.
Morans miss avalon sport fishing center snow ocean drive

Snow falls on Moran's Dockside, the Avalon Sport Fishing Center and the Miss Avalon around 10:15 a.m. Jan. 3. A snow covered Ocean Drive is in the foreground. 
_DSC1015.JPG.jpeg

The snow-covered entrance to the Wildwood Crest fishing pier, around 10 a.m. Jan. 3.
parkway northbound snow

The Garden State Parkway northbound from Rio Grande around 10:20 a.m. 
crest bike path boardwalk snow

Where the Wildwood Boardwalk meets the Wildwood Crest bike path on a snowy morning, Jan. 3. 
crest dunes snowSnow falls around 10 a

Snow falls around 10 a.m. on the dunes in Wildwood Crest.
north wildwood 17th and New York snow flooding

A picture from 17th and New York avenues, looking toward the bay, in North Wildwood, showing snow and flooding.
snow trees lawn

Snow-covered trees in a Cape May County lawn.
snow trees art photo

Heavy snow entered the Cape May County area the morning of Jan. 3
north ww flood snow ice

A picture from 17th and New York avenues, looking toward the bay, in North Wildwood, showing snow and flooding. Reader/photographer James Martin reports there is no power in the area, as of 10:55 a.m.

